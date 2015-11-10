Alumni Reconnect at SNU Homecoming 2015

Bethany, OK – Southern Nazarene University celebrated a wonderful Homecoming weekend of visiting alumni on the Bethany, Oklahoma, campus this past weekend.

Hosted by the university's president, Dr. Loren Gresham, his wife, Linda, and the SNU alumni office, headed by Marcia Mosshart, they made sure that a great time was had by all alumni, family, and friends of the university, engaging in numerous events over the entire campus for the weekend.



Friday evening saw all the alumni classes joining to eat some delicious food at the SNU Homecoming Block Party and then celebrate a great time together by watching the SNU Crimson Storm men and women’s basketball teams win handily in their season-opening exhibition games. They were also treated to seeing the SNU Homecoming Court and its King and Queen, who were announced at halftime.

Saturday saw a flurry of activities beginning with the Crimson Camp 4Kidz hosting numerous children (aged 4 to12) in fun-filled Crimson Storm events. The SNU Crimson Storm football team played at their stadium in the afternoon, and other SNU departments had reunions of their own throughout the day.

Then alumni classes began meeting in locations throughout the campus at 10:00 a.m. with reconnecting group activities through the day. These cluster class groups included: the Legacy alumni group (all classes 1964 and prior), the alumni group years of 1974, 1975, and 1976, the alumni group of 1990, the alumni group years of 1994, 1995, and 1996, and the alumni groups of 2009, 2010, and 2011.

Highlighting the homecoming weekend were the awards given at the Saturday night gala dinner in the Sawyer Center, emceed by Jonathan Meisner and hosted by the SNU Alumni Board and President Larry Snowbarger. Special awards were given to honor the Division of Cultural & Communication Studies, including the areas of Art & Graphic Design, Communications, English, and Modern Languages. Special recognitions of alumni in these areas went to Randy Swanson, Myrna Latham, Emily Akins, and Anita Higman.

After the awards, the crowd was treated to a one-time alumni performance of a well-known Mark Twain adaptation of The Diary of Adam and Eve. With the closing remarks by Dr. Gresham, everyone was once again reminded of how special the SNU campus is to so many and how these homecoming weekends bring all of us back together. Dr. Gresham also announced the National Day of Giving on December 1, when U.S. citizens can give to their favorite charities at the end of the year. If SNU happens to be on your list of giving, you can go to snu.edu/giving to make a donation that will go directly toward the SNU General Scholarship Fund.



