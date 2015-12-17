Christmas' True Meaning
by Deborah Ann Belka
Let Christmas' true meaning,
rise up in you today . . .
may you see the real splendor
of Jesus' birth on this day.
May His beauty and grandeur,
cause your heart to sing
may the gift of His excellence
become your eternal spring.
May His majesty you behold,
with all dignity and honor
may the fullness of His truth
glorify His heavenly Father.
May the wonder of His grace,
reveal its magnificence in you
may the gratefulness you feel
be in all you say and do.
Let Christmas' true meaning,
bring your Savior near today
may you see the need for Him
today . . . and every day.
John 1:14
King James Version
"And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt
among us, (and we beheld his glory,
the glory as of the only begotten of
the Father,) full of grace and truth."
Posted on Thu, December 17, 2015
by Eunice Trent