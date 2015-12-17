Christmas' True Meaning

by Deborah Ann Belka

Let Christmas' true meaning,

rise up in you today . . .

may you see the real splendor

of Jesus' birth on this day.



May His beauty and grandeur,

cause your heart to sing

may the gift of His excellence

become your eternal spring.



May His majesty you behold,

with all dignity and honor

may the fullness of His truth

glorify His heavenly Father.



May the wonder of His grace,

reveal its magnificence in you

may the gratefulness you feel

be in all you say and do.



Let Christmas' true meaning,

bring your Savior near today

may you see the need for Him

today . . . and every day.

John 1:14

King James Version



"And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt

among us, (and we beheld his glory,

the glory as of the only begotten of

the Father,) full of grace and truth."





