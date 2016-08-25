Congressman Russell to Hold Four Town Hall Meetings in August and September

– Southern Nazarene University close friend and supporter, Congressman Steve Russell announced today that he would hold four town hall meetings in the final week of August. At noon, on both Monday and Tuesday, the Congressman will host a “Bring your own Brown Bag Lunch” where he will entertain questions, and in the evening on Monday and Thursday he will conduct a more traditional town hall setting to speak with the community. The Congressman will be available to the press immediately before and follow the town hall meetings. To stay in touch with the dynamic new ideas that Congressman Russell in bringing in Washington, please mark your calendar to attend one of these sessions.