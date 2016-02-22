Brubecks Play Brubeck at SNU

BUY TICKETS ONLINE NOW





Bethany, OK - Southern Nazarene University School of Music professor and Director of Choral Activities Jim Graves announced today that jazz maestro Dave Brubeck’s religious choral/orchestral oratorio “The Light in the Wilderness” will be performed on April 5, 2016 in Bethany, Oklahoma by the The Brubecks Play Brubeck: Darius, Chris, and Dan Brubeck with special guest Dave O’Higgins, the SNU choirs, and selected SNU and professional orchestra members. The ticketed concert will be open to the public and will take place in the Bethany First Church of the Nazarene auditorium.

View the promotional video here

Dave Brubeck’s nationally acclaimed choral/orchestral oratorio “The Light in the Wilderness” debuted with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Miami University A Capella Singers in 1968. This oratorio was one of Brubeck’s religious works focusing on the teachings of Jesus in the Book of Matthew and was recorded and performed throughout Europe in summer of 1968. The piece features a baritone soloist along with the twelve disciples singing their own individual notes.



Brubeck is no stranger to Oklahoma. He performed in Oklahoma City in September, 1996, in the aftermath of the 1995 Murrah Building bombing. This performance at the Civic Center Music Hall with the Brubeck Quartet, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic Orchestra, and a 150-strong choir from metro churches “brought reflections of spiritual hope to a city affected by the devastating 1995 Murrah Building bombing” (Daily Oklahoman, Feb. 20, 2007). Brubeck again played in Oklahoma City in 2007 with the Canterbury Choral Society.



The oratorio itself was composed by Brubeck (davebrubek.com), designated as a “Living Legend” by the Library of Congress and recognized by TIME magazine in 1954 as a leader in the jazz renaissance. The Dave Brubeck Quartet was formed in 1951 and brought jazz to American colleges, universities, and major cities as well as other international locations. The current Brubeck Brothers Quartet members (brubekbrothers.com) are Chris Brubeck (bass & trombone), Dan Brubeck (drums), Mike DeMicco (guitar), and Chuck Lamb (piano). Their latest CD, “Life Times,” was one of the 2013 Jazz Radio Airplay Top Ten CD’s.



Brubeck performed at the White House for many different Presidents and received many awards along with numerous honorary doctorates:

· National Medial of the Arts form President Bill Clinton

· Declared a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts (2000)

· Inducted into the American Classical Music Hall of Fame (2003)

· Living Legacy Jazz Award from the Kennedy Center (2007)

· Lifetime Achievement Award from the London Symphony Orchestra (2007)



This is a coveted and major musical event for the Southern Nazarene University School of Music that continues to produce some of the nation’s top choral and instrumentally-trained students. Professor Jim Graves is studying the oratorio for his doctoral work with Dr. Richard Zielinski at the University of Oklahoma and will be conducting the performance. Special VIP guests for the evening will include regional high school choral and band directors and their most talented students with a personal reception to be held afterward. Says professor Graves, “We are very privileged to have the Brubeck Brother Quartet with us in April. Dave Brubeck was certainly one musician that set the standards for incredible jazz music writing and performance. You will not want to miss this opportunity.”



The SNU School of Music will be funding a portion of this event and providing logistic support. Additional financial sponsors are the Ad Astra Foundation, Meinders Foundation, and Kirkpatrick Foundation.



SNU is still seeking additional funding contributions from private foundations in central Oklahoma. To be involved in this rare musical performance or for ticket information, please contact Professor Jim Graves at the SNU School of Music office: 405-491-6343. More information will be posted about this event in 2016.

For easy access to online tickets, please go to www.ticketstorm.com. Ticket prices are: General Admission - $18.00, Student/Senior - $15.00, and VIP Seating - $28.00.

Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community.