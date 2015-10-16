Dr. Loren Gresham to Preside at Southern Africa Nazarene University Commencement

In 2008, the Church of the Nazarene merged three institutions in Swaziland (College of Theology, College of Nursing, and the College of Education) to form the Nazarene Higher Education Consortium (NAHEC). This entity was recognized by the government of the Kingdom and continued a pattern of growth and expansion, a true asset to the church and the nation.

Two years later the Consortium evolved into Southern Africa Nazarene University (SANU), officially launched on the 22nd of October 2010. Government recognition came a year later. The university operates under the auspices of a Board of Trustees and is led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Winnie Nhlengthwa.

In October of 2013 at Commencement exercises in Manzini, Dr. Loren P. Gresham, PhD., was installed as the Chancellor of SANU by Africa Regional Director, Dr. Filimao Chambo. Dr. Gresham holds degrees from Point Loma Nazarene University, the University of Southern California, and the University of Oklahoma. He was awarded a Fulbright Fellowship for study at Victoria University in Wellington, New Zealand, with a focus on small nation foreign policy.

On October 20, 2015, Dr. Gresham will travel to Swaziland once again to preside over commencement ceremonies at Southern Africa Nazarene University. Dr. Gresham offers the following perspective: "Serving in the capacity of SANU Chancellor is a distinct honor. The excitement of participating in the birth and growth of a new university and now its celebration of another nearly 300 graduates is extremely exciting for me. This ceremony in such a dynamic setting provides one a fresh appreciation for the opportunities and challenge of the African landscape. May God guide the capable team of Swazi and United Kingdom leaders as the future yields promise of a great future for this institution."

Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to transform lives through higher education in a Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity and SERVE with purpose.