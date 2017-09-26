SNU Education Majors to present at the Encyclomedia/Oklahoma Technology Conference

Congratulations to Southern Nazarene University (SNU) education majors Haley Ryckman, Kaleb Dye and Macy Smart for being selected to present a session at the Encyclo-media/Oklahoma Technology Conference on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.

Their session, The Value of Computer Science in Elementary Schools will focus on the experiences of these three pre-service teachers who participated in either hands-on research into coding in the elementary classroom, teaching of computer coding programs, or directing computer science clubs for elementary students.



Session attendees will be introduced to the value of coding in the classroom and expressing the impacts of incorporating computer science into one's classroom curriculum.

Haley, Kaleb and Macy will also share information about Scratch and CS-First, which were used during their experiences. These students' research was sponsored and directed by Prof. Jody Bowie, Professor and Director, Instructional Technology in the SNU School of Education.



Southern Nazarene University’s mission: To make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community.

###