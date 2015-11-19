Four Alumni Honored at SNU Homecoming Gala

Bethany, OK – Homecoming weekend at Southern Nazarene University was filled with fun, laughter and an ample time of reminiscing for hundreds of returning SNU alumni. The grand gala event, which culminated this magnificent weekend, was held in the beautiful Sawyer Center located on the SNU campus.





Besides a time of reuniting throughout the evening and seeing a stage reading of "The Diary of Adam & Eve" the crowd was treated to seeing four unique awards given to special alumni from the Division of Cultural & Communication Studies, which includes the Departments of English, Speech Communication, Mass Communication, Modern Languages, and Art & Graphic Design.

Evening emcee, Jonathan Meisner, SNU Mass Communication & Journalism (2006) started the evening by recognizing the former SNU Publication Staffs. For many decades, the campus newspaper was known as the Reveille Echo and later shortened its name to The Echo. Before computers, The Echo became known as the student information lifeline for campus news and events. Today, The Echo still is published twice a year and online.

The prize-winning campus yearbook, Arrow, has lasted the test of time and is also produced annually on the campus at SNU. Combined, all of those present who served in any capacity on either The Echo or Arrow were given a rousing thanks for the many years and service that they have given to the students, faculty, staff and surrounding community.

The Division of Cultural & Communication Studies former teaching faculties were also recognized as providing tremendous service and investment into the academic preparation of students in communication studies to help create a legacy of excellence through the power of the written and spoken word. From these Halls of Learning have come writers, educators, sportscasters, video storytellers, preachers, attorneys, politicians, illustrators, artists and the list goes on and on.

The awards section concluded with recognition of four graduates from the division as Outstanding Alumna. These honorees were: Emily Akins, English graduate in 2001 and is currently an Editorial Director at Hallmark; Anita Breitling Higman, Speech Communication, Psychology and Art graduate and is currently a renowned book author; Myrna Schack Latham, Speech Communication, Journalism, and Political Science graduate and is currently an attorney at McAfee & Taft; and Randy Swanson, Speech Communication graduate and is currently Director of Public Affairs for Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company.

SNU has maintained an acclaimed reputation for producing outstanding graduates in numerous fields of study year after year, but none more honored than the Division of Cultural & Communication Studies.