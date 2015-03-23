Peer Learning Network Presents Hobby Lobby's Leaders

On Thursday, April 16, 2015, Southern Nazarene University’s Peer Learning Network (PLN) will feature David Green, Steve Green and Mart Green as they tell the Hobby Lobby Story at the Jim Thorpe Event Center in Oklahoma City from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.





From a modest beginning, Hobby Lobby founder David Green has built a corporate structure of over 650 retail stores with sales of more than 3.650 billion in 2014, and the story continues today with multiple subsidiary companies and interests still growing.

This year’s PLN Presents luncheon will give you an opportunity to hear David’s story of his journey in the retail business through many years of employment with various retail chains, to founding what is, today, one of the country’s leading corporate retailers.

He, along with sons Steve (Hobby Lobby president since 2004) and Mart (who established and leads the Christian and Education supply stores Mardel,) will give you insights into their industry, and a unique perspective of the challenges and rewards of a family-owned business that will be of interest to all.

For more information and to register for April 16th’s PLN Presents, go to About PLN & Register for PLN.

Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to transform lives through higher education in Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity and SERVE with purpose.