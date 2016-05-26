Home Going of Jim Wilcox

Jim Wilcox made his Home Going on Tuesday, May 24, 2016. He was a well-loved and respected English and Journalism professor at Southern Nazarene University (SNU) since 1979. He touched thousands of students over the years. They laughed with him and had great respect for him. During his time at SNU, Wilcox was a faculty sponsor of the SNU chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, faculty advisor of the student newspaper, and the International English Honor Society. He received the SNU Excellence in Teaching Award and the Faculty Performance Award.

"It is due to the commitment of faculty like Jim Wilcox that institutions like Southern Nazarene University have life and a future. A total devotion to students and their welfare was a hallmark of Jim's teaching ministry. He will be remembered and missed by hundreds of his students and colleagues," said Dr. Loren Gresham, President of Southern Nazarene University.

Long time Department colleague Dr. Peggy Poteet had the following to say about Wilcox. "What a blessing to have worked with such a man. He brought Jesus to our place. The laugh of Jim still echoes in our office. His passion for teaching, grammar, crazy freshman essay blunders, the poor and hurting, Wordsworth, Starbucks, the truth, unmatched socks, grandchildren, his boys, Linda, and anybody's baby was a brilliant reflection of his deep desire to live a life that mattered."

"The quick wit, endless humor and creativity of Jim Wilcox were unparalleled," said Dr. Pam Broyles, of Southern Nazarene University. "There was never a dull moment at school when he was around! His positive influence on others will be greatly missed."

Wilcox leaves behind his wife, Linda to whom he was married 38 years and many family members.

The life celebration of Jim Wilcox will be held Saturday, May 28 at 2:00 p.m. at the Mayflower Congregational Church located at 3901 N.W. 63rd St., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Jim's honor be made to 363 Mayflower, where his legacy can continue as a friend to the poor.



