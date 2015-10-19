Introducing SNU's New Publication DIRECTION MAGAZINE

Bethany, OK – Dr. Loren Gresham, president of Southern Nazarene University (SNU) in Bethany, Oklahoma announced this month that his university would be publishing a newly revised magazine to reach out to its alumni, friends, and supporters across the U.S. and around the world just prior to its annual Homecoming celebration on November 6-7. The new publication, Direction, is in a professional, high-gloss format that is as attractive as it is informative.

Direction was inspired by its editor and SNU Director of Marketing, Bill McCloud. Says McCloud, “In Romans 8:30, it states – And so those whom God set apart, he called, and those he called, he put right with himself, and he shared his glory with them.” “Since 1920 on the Bethany campus, Southern Nazarene University has given students the tools to find a calling in life. This magazine is dedicated to those alumni that have given sacrificially so that students can continue to find that calling and go out and change the world for Christ.”

The highlights of the inaugural issue include a historical snapshot and challenge by Dr. Gresham, background bios of the current remarkable SNU leadership, and a pictorial tour of six buildings on campus that have undergone new construction or major renovations in the past seven years. Also, there is an update on the growth of the SNU SIMS (Students in Missions) program and features on four past alumni that share their remarkable stories of faith and God’s leading as they proceed to change the world for Christ in their own ways.

“We are very proud of this first magazine-type style of reconnecting with our alumni, said Gresham, and I challenge you to read Direction and consider the value of this institution to the lives of the 35,000 alumni who have benefitted from their time with us.”

Direction will be published quarterly, with its second issue due out in January 2016. Dr. Gresham, the SNU faculty, and staff, and the entire student body of 2,254 wish to invite all SNU alumni as well as others that may read Direction to visit the Southern Nazarene University campus in Bethany, Oklahoma and see how God continues to bless this special place.

Founded in 1899, Southern Nazarene University is a private, Christian liberal arts university – a service of the Church of the Nazarene. Located on a 40-acre campus just west of Oklahoma City, SNU grew out of several small colleges committed to training people for service to God and their fellow man. More than 35,000 alumni work and serve throughout the United States and the world.