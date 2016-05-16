Kyzer Named SNU Provost

At the May 2016 Southern Nazarene University Board of Trustees meeting, President Dr. Loren Gresham announced that Dr. Melany Kyzer was given the title of Provost. Dr. Kyzer has served as the Chief Academic Officer at Southern Nazarene University since July 2013.

Melany is a 28-year member of the SNU campus community. Since 2011, she has served as the Dean of the College of Humanities in addition to teaching in the Speech Communication Department since 1998.

Prior to teaching, she worked in numerous roles in the Office of Student Development starting in 1985. Those positions include the Director of Housing, the Director of Academic Services, Director of Community Life and Resident Director.

Melany graduated from Oklahoma City University in 2008 with her Juris Doctor and has maintained a membership in the Oklahoma Bar Association. She obtained her Master of Arts in Communication Education from Southern Nazarene University in 1988 and her Bachelor of Science in Biology Education from Bethany Nazarene College in 1984.

Melany’s scholastic honors have included: SNU Manager of the Year (1992), OCU CALI Award (2004), OCU CALI Award (2007), OCU Dean’s List (2007), and the SNU Outstanding Alumni Award (2009).

At SNU, Melany has impacted all areas academic. She has been Spiritual Development Leader, ARROW Advisor, ECHO Advisor, Professional & Graduate Studies Curriculum Writer, New Student-Faculty Mentor, SNU School of Education Bias Review Committee, SNU On-line Instructor, SNU School for Children Board Member and a Pre-Law Advisor.

Melany’s influence is not limited to the walls of SNU. Kyzer is a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association, the National Communication Association and Bethany First Church of the Nazarene. She is also currently the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Speech Theatre & Communication Association.