Marsha Petrie Sue Featured at February 2015 Peer Learning Network

On Thursday, February 5, 2015, SNU’s Peer Learning Network will feature Marsha Petrie Sue, presenting THE REACTOR FACTOR: Ethical Responses to Challenges in the Workplace. This luncheon event will take place at The Tower Hotel, 3233 Northwest Expressway, Oklahoma City, 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Co-hosting this Peer Learning Network event is the OKC Chapter of OK Ethics.

Marsha Petrie Sue’s interactive presentation will reveal valuable insights and ideas to help employees, teams and leaders attain a higher level of success while managing the economic and business situations in the real world. The magic ingredients are humor and fun to transfer this vital information into action for the participants.

A best-selling author of Toxic People: Decontaminate Difficult People at Work Without Using Weapons or Duct Tape and The Reactor Factor: How to Handle Difficult Work Situations Without Going Nuclear, Marsha Petrie Sue is also the author of several other resources including the award-winning book The CEO of YOU: Leading YOURSELF to Success.

The Peer Learning Network program is facilitated through the Zig Ziglar Center for Ethical Leadership at Southern Nazarene University, and is designed to help individuals acknowledge their capacity to lead, to build upon leadership skills, and to help motivate others to do extraordinary things.



