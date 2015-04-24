May 2015 Commencement Schedule and Preliminary Events





May Commencement Schedule

Preliminary Events:

Friday, May 1, 2015

Professional Studies Graduation Reception – 5:30-7:00 p.m., Royce Brown Building (Bethany).

Graduates will pick up their regalia at the reception.

Tulsa Graduation Reception

Friday, May 1, 2015 - 11am to 1pm.

NOTE: Tulsa Students should call the Tulsa office for reception information.

Monday – Thursday, May 4-7

Traditional graduates need to pick up their regalia in the registrar’s office in Bresee between 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 8, 2015

Senior Celebration – 5:00 p.m., Sawyer Center Contact Student Development office for questions about this event (405-491-6336)





Nursing & Pinning Ceremony will be Friday, May 8, 2015 – 7:00 p.m., Herrick Auditorium



Commencement Day

Saturday, May 9, 2015

Speaker: Dr. David A. Busic

General Superintendent





Dr. David A. Busic was elected as general superintendent in the Church of the Nazarene at the 28th General Assembly held in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, in June 2013. At the time of his election, he had been president of Nazarene Theological Seminary since 2011.

Born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, David was ordained in 1991 by Dr. John A. Knight, former president of SNU and has served as a pastor for three Churches of the Nazarene: Vineyard Community Church (Livermore, California), Central Church (Lenexa, Kansas), and First Church (Bethany, Oklahoma). During his tenure at Bethany First, Dr. Busic helped initiate and establish the Swaziland Partnership in 2007 to help reduce the HIV/AIDS rate and assist vulnerable children in Swaziland, Africa.

Dr. Busic received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southern Nazarene University 1988 and the master of divinity degree from Nazarene Theological Seminary in 1993. Southern Nazarene University conferred a doctor of divinity degree upon him in 2010. He is currently pursuing doctoral studies in Theology and Culture at Fuller Theological Seminary.

Undergraduate (Traditional) Commencement Ceremony

Doors Open – 9:15 a.m., Sawyer Center (see NOTE below) Commencement Ceremony Begins – 10:00 a.m.

Live Streaming of Commencement available at www.snulive.com

Professional & Graduate Studies Commencement Ceremony

Doors Open – 1:15 p.m., Sawyer Center (see NOTE below)

Commencement Ceremony Begins – 2:00 p.m.

Live Streaming of Commencement available at www.snulive.com

Unable to attend in person?

Watch Commencement FREE online at http://www.snulive.com/

Broadcast begins at 9:30 AM & 1:30 PM (CDT)

NOTE: Guests and graduates should plan to arrive at the Sawyer Center conscientious of their physical ability to stand outside and wait. For parties with elderly or disabled guests, the prospect of experiencing physical challenges of standing outside waiting for the doors to open creates a common concern. To address this issue as best we can, SNU has designated sections of the main floor of the gymnasium as priority seating for elderly and disabled guests. This courtesy is provided in an attempt to allow those in more fragile physical condition to arrive as the doors open and still have an opportunity for adequate seating. Because of this provision of special seating, we request that ALL guests and graduates remain outside the Sawyer Center until the doors open. Dates and times are subject to change without notice.

***Once the Commencement ceremony begins the doors to the main floor will be closed. All guests at that time will be directed to the 2nd floor for seating.