May 2017 Commencement Schedule

May Commencement

SATURDAY May 13th, 2017

Preliminary Events:

Professional Studies Graduation Reception

Friday, May 5, 2017 – 5:30-7:00 p.m.,

Royce Brown Building (Bethany).

Graduates will pick up their regalia at the reception.

Tulsa Graduation Reception

Friday, May 5, 2017 - 11am to 1pm.

NOTE: Tulsa Students should call the Tulsa office for reception information.

Monday – Thursday, May 8th thru 11th

Traditional graduates need to pick up their regalia in the registrar’s office in Bresee between 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Senior Celebration Friday, May 12, 2017 - 5:00 p.m., Sawyer Center. Contact Student Development office for questions about this event (405-491-6336)

Nursing & Pinning Ceremony Friday, May 12, 2017 – 7:00 p.m., Herrick Auditorium

Reception in Don Beaver Science Building, west entrance foyer, following the ceremony.

Graphic Design Senior Show Friday, May 12, 2017 - 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. in Parker Fine Arts Center.

Commencement Day

SATURDAY May 13th, 2017

Undergraduate (Traditional) Commencement Ceremony

Doors Open – 9:00 a.m., Sawyer Center (see NOTE below) Commencement Ceremony Begins – 10:00 a.m.

Live Streaming of Commencement available at www.snulive.com

Professional & Graduate Studies Commencement Ceremony

Doors Open – 1:30 p.m., Sawyer Center (see NOTE below)

Commencement Ceremony Begins – 2:30 p.m.

Live Streaming of Commencement available at www.snulive.com

Graduate Line-Up Information

Unable to attend in person?

Watch Commencement FREE online at www.snulive.com

Broadcast begins at 9:30 AM & 2:00 PM (CDT)

NOTE: Guests and graduates should plan to arrive at the Sawyer Center conscientious of their physical ability to stand outside and wait. For parties with elderly or disabled guests, the prospect of experiencing physical challenges of standing outside waiting for the doors to open creates a common concern. To address this issue as best we can, SNU has designated sections of the main floor of the gymnasium as priority seating for elderly and disabled guests. This courtesy is provided in an attempt to allow those in more fragile physical condition to arrive as the doors open and still have an opportunity for adequate seating. Because of this provision of special seating, we request that ALL guests and graduates remain outside the Sawyer Center until the doors open. Dates and times are subject to change without notice.

***Once the Commencement ceremony begins the doors to the main floor will be closed. All guests at that time will be directed to the 2nd floor for seating.