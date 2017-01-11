Museum of the Bible Lecture Series Comes to SNU

The Museum of the Bible is now becoming a reality. The 430,000-square-foot comprehensive ecosystem of technology is currently under construction in Washington, D.C., just two blocks from the National Mall and three blocks from the nation’s Capital, opening in the fall of 2017. It will provide guests with an immersive and personalized experience as they explore the history, narrative, and impact of the Bible.

Museum of the Bible will be an unparalleled experience, using cutting-edge technology to bring the Bible to life. It will span time, space, and cultures, inviting everyone to engage with the Bible. With three permanent sections and space for temporary exhibits, there will always be something new to explore. For an extended fly-through of this historic building, go to: https://youtu.be/0yu-c6RJW9E

Southern Nazarene University has been given a rare opportunity to host the Museum of the Bible Lecture Series: INSPIRED: The Bible’s Impact on the Arts. This FREE series will allow those in attendance to discover the Bible’s impact on the arts. All SNU faculty, staff, students and community are invited and encouraged to attend.

Space is limited with only 188 seats available. Tickets are free, however you must RSVP by going to www.museumofthebible.org/lecture/SNU or by calling 405.996.4900.

Lectures will be held in the Royce Brown Building on the SNU campus at 7:00 p.m., Thursdays on the following dates:







