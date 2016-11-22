NATIONAL DAY OF GIVING - #SNU GIVING TUESDAY – NOVEMBER 29TH

Bethany, OK - We have a day for giving thanks. We have two for getting deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Now, we have #SNUGivingTuesday, a global day dedicated to giving back. On the Tuesday after Thanksgiving charities, families, businesses, community centers, and students around the world will come together for one common purpose: to celebrate generosity and to give.

HISTORY

In 2012, 92nd Street Y in New York City created National Day of Giving to bring focus to the charitable season in the wake of the commercialized Black Friday and Cyber Monday. More commonly referred to as #GivingTuesday, National Day of Giving harnesses the power of social media to give back around the world and throughout the year. In 2015, total money moved for the day to nonprofits was a staggering $117 million.

HOW YOUR GIFT TO SNU HELPS – SNU FUND

Those touched by the spirit of SNU share a common legacy. With that legacy comes the opportunity, and the responsibility, to play a fundamental role in continuing SNU's history of excellence. We believe that ALL gifts are important.

SNU could not operate without the major gifts that serve as the foundation for many of our scholarship programs and capital projects. We also know that it is the consistent annual giving of all those who treasure the SNU experience that remains crucial to our existence and will continue to provide the foundation of all giving.

As you review our giving opportunities, be reminded of the privilege and responsibility we have to be good stewards. When you support SNU, you demonstrate your commitment to a university that is helping students develop the vision, ability, character and courage to make the world a better place.

GIVING TO SOUTHERN NAZARENE UNIVERSITY

We can’t think of a better way to celebrate #Giving Tuesday than to honor a university that has given so much to its students since 1899. SNU started its own Giving Tuesday in 2015 with a campaign that generated over $25,000. Help us double that this year with an easy, quick donation online.

community.snu.edu/give