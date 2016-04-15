Newly Elected Student Government Execs Travel to Leadership Conference

Every year, Nazarene schools across the U.S. and Canada join for the National Student Leadership Conference (NSLC). This year’s conference was held at Northwestern Nazarene University (NNU) in Nampa, Idaho. This conference hosts all of the schools’ newly elected students for the Executive Student Government positions.

While visiting, students attended chapel services at NNU, leadership workshops, and participated in a dodgeball tournament between all of the councils. Their keynote speaker for the weekend was Scott Daniels, Senior Pastor of College Church in Nampa, Idaho. In their first session, titled “Who’s at the Table”, Daniels discussed diversity and how students can better come together with students around them on campus who may have different ethnicities, religions, or backgrounds. The second session involved a panel discussion including the university’s president, Joel Pearsall, an NNU coach, Resident Director, and professor.

The SNU executive council also participated in a business meeting discussing campus-wide events put on by all schools and discussing which events are most successful. The students were allowed to break up into specific councils such as president, secretary, etc. and discuss and share ideas among peers. SNU student, Jaci Wise, shared, “Within the presidential council, we were able to all share common goals and will be able to hold each other accountable throughout the year until we meet next January again.”

Newly elected Executives at SNU enjoyed their learning experience at this conference and are excited to apply their knowledge to this upcoming year. Executive president Wise stated, “I loved learning how our sister schools held different events and being able to share ideas with one another.”

The Executives also enjoyed touring Boise and Nampa, Idaho. They were able to eat at a local Brazilian buffet and also attended the Idaho Steelheads Minor League Hockey game. Unfortunately, due to flight cancellations and weather problems, the SNU students and faculty took three days to arrive back in Bethany. However, as of Monday, April 11th, they are safe at home and ready to continue serving on the SNU campus.