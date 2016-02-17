O'Bannon Named Charles K. Morrow Award Nominee

Pictured left: David O'Bannon, Professor at Southern Nazarene University

Every year, the SNU Student Government Association (SGA) nominates a faculty member that has shown compassion, care for college students, and mission-mindedness-qualities that the SGA has admired. This Charles K. Morrow Award is given out each year to a faculty member at each of the nine Nazarene Universities across North America.

Charles K. Morrow Award

1943-1989

On October 21, 1989, a very unexpected and shocking thing occurred. Charles Morrow, a professor at MidAmerica Nazarene College, and the Coordinator of C.A.U.S.E. (College and University Students Serving & Enabling) was tragically killed in a plane crash in Honduras.

Charles had volunteered summer and any spare time he could muster to organize thoroughly and implement the annual C.A.U.S.E. project for college students. In fact, his plane crashed as he was returning from setting up the 1990 project to Costa Rica. Charles was instrumental in coordinating the annual C.A.U.S.E. opportunities for college students to reach out beyond themselves with compassion to those who are in desperate need.

The C.A.U.S.E. program was created by NSLA (Nazarene Student Leadership Association). The first team of students went out to serve in 1986 at the Children’s Refugee Center in Guatemala. This team consisted of representatives from each of the 12 NSLA member institutions. Since then, C.A.U.S.E. has grown annually, with each involved-campus sending a team. Much of the success of this program is due to the leadership and compassion of Charles Morrow.

In April 1990, the Nazarene Student Leadership Association (NSLA), voted to officially dedicate the C.A.U.S.E. program to the memory of Professor Charles K. Morrow. A chapel was erected in his memory in Liberia, Costa Rica by college students involved in the 1990 C.A.U.S.E. project. His dedication to God and commitment to the needs of people around the world live on in C.A.U.S.E.

This April at the annual Nazarene Student Leadership Conference, Student Government and Faculty representatives from each of the Nazarene schools will meet together to go through leadership training, connect, and discuss items of business in Nazarene Higher Education such as nominating a faculty member from one of the nine schools to receive the Charles K. Morrow Award.

Says Mandie Oliver, SNU SGA president, “On behalf of SGA and the Student Body, we would like to thank Professor David O’Bannon so much for his dedication to this school, Nazarene higher education, and to God. We appreciate him very much!”

