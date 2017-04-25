O'BANNON RECEIVES EXCELLENCE IN TEACHING AWARD

Bethany, OK - The Excellence in Teaching Award is an annual award that is selected by the SNU student body. Each year, a faculty member is nominated by students and elected by the student body to receive this award. These nominations are based on the considerations that the faculty member:

Demonstrates overall excellence in classroom teaching as perceived by students

Maintains high academic standards

Develops quality relationships with and a positive influence on students

Integrates principles of Christian faith and practice in daily living

The very deserving winner this year has been a part of the faculty since 2011. Professor O'Bannon, in the Business Department, has continually proven himself as being one of the most kind, caring and passionate professors here at SNU.

His love for students is very evident, from teaching (sometimes preaching) in the classroom to intentionally spending time with the students that need a special touch. His daily devotionals, authenticity, political gander and yes, the occasional tear, shows that he truly cares for SNU student futures.

Professors like Professor O’Bannon are the reason why students thrive and excel at a wonderful place of learning and spiritual growth like SNU. Says one of O’Bannon’s students, Michael Tuttle, “We cannot thank you enough for all the sacrifices and time you have put in to prepare us to be Godly men and women. Thank you for all you do. It certainly does not go unnoticed.”

Southern Nazarene University’s mission: To make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community.