Peer Learning Network features Dr. Clarence B. Jones, Advisor & Speechwriter for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Peer Learning Network (PLN) at Southern Nazarene University is proud to announce Dr. Clarence B. Jones; Advisor & Speech writer for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as the November session speaker of PLN on Thursday, November 12, 2015.





Dr. Clarence B. Jones is currently the First Diversity Visiting Professor at the University of San Francisco and a scholar writer in residence at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research & Education Institute, Stanford University, and Palo Alto, CA.

In a distinguished and heralded career, Jones has served as political advisor, counsel, and draft speechwriter for the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.; joined Sanford I. Weill and Arthur Levitt, Jr. in Carter, Berlind & Weill, Inc. as an allied member of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), becoming the first African-American partner in a Wall Street investment banking firm; been twice recognized as Fortune’s Business Man of the Month; and founded successful financial, corporate and media-related ventures.



Dr. Jones will speak from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Chevy Bricktown Event Center, OKC in Downtown Oklahoma City. Click on the following link to Register Now.



Established by Southern Nazarene University in 1995, the Peer Learning Network brings together the CEO and leadership teams of Oklahoma-based companies who have committed to be Major Partners in the Peer Learning Network. Partners utilize PLN for the purpose of professional development. Members pool resources and thereby hear world-class presenters, share management, leadership and planning ideas and network with a wide array of successful Oklahoma company representatives.



Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to transform lives through higher education in a Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity and SERVE with purpose.