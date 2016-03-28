Peer Learning Network Presents Chip R. Bell

Peer Learning Network (PLN) at Southern Nazarene University is proud to announce Chip R. Bell, as the April PLN session speaker for Thursday, April 14, 2016. The luncheon takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame located at 4040 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73105.

Chip R. Bell is founder and senior partner with The Chip Bell Group and manages their office near Atlanta. A renowned keynote speaker, his consulting firm focuses on helping organizations create a culture that supports long-term customer loyalty and service innovation. Prior to starting CBG in the ‘80’s, he was Director of Management and Organization Development for NCNB (now Bank of America). Dr. Bell holds graduate degrees from Vanderbilt University and the George Washington University. Additionally, he was a highly decorated infantry unit commander in Viet Nam with the elite 82nd Airborne and a guerilla tactics instructor at the Army Infantry School.

Chip is the author or co-author of several national and international best- selling books including The 9 1⁄2 Principles of Innovative Service, Take Their Breath Away: How Imaginative Service Creates Devoted Customers, Wired and Dangerous: How Your Customers Have Changed and What to do about it (winner of a 2012 Axiom Business Book Award as well as a 2011 IPPY Book Award), Magnetic Service (winner of the Benjamin Franklin Book Award), Managing Knock Your Socks Off Service and Managers as Mentors. His newest book is Sprinkles: Creating Awesome Experiences Through Innovative Service.

He has appeared on CNBC, CNN, ABC, Fox Business Network, Bloomberg TV, NPR; his work has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Fortune, Forbes, USA Today, Inc. Magazine, CEO Magazine, Fast Company and Businessweek. Global Gurus in 2014 ranked him the #1 keynote speaker in the world on customer service. The Chip Bell Group was in 2014 ranked #6 in North America among mid-sized consulting firms for leadership development.

Chip logs over 100,000 miles a year speaking to organizations on long- term customer loyalty and innovative service. He has served as a consultant or trainer to such major brands as GE, Microsoft, USAA, Exxon/Mobil, Cadillac, Duke Energy, KeyBank, Ritz-Carlton Hotels, IBM, Marriott, Fidelity Investments, Caterpillar, McDonald’s, Chubb Insurance, Shell Oil, Harley-Davidson, Dole, Universal Studios, Accenture, Lockheed- Martin, Pfizer, Macy’s, Allstate and Verizon Wireless.

Click on the following link to register for the luncheon. Register Now

Established by Southern Nazarene University in 1995, the Peer Learning Network brings together the CEO and leadership teams of Oklahoma-based companies who have committed to be Major Partners in the Peer Learning Network. Partners utilize PLN for the purpose of professional development. Members pool resources and thereby hear world-class presenters, share management, leadership and planning ideas and network with a wide array of successful Oklahoma company representatives.

Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community.