Putnam City Schools Educational Partnership Renewed



Southern Nazarene University (SNU) announced today that it would renew its educational partnership with Putnam City Schools, further cementing a long-standing relationship between the university and the three high school district.



SNU will once again be a Title Sponsor in the joint program started by PCS School’s Athletic Department and Kelley Sports Properties to raise new funds for each district high school. Because of sponsors like SNU, together with many other OKC businesses; Putnam City High, Putnam City West, and Putnam City North high school athletic departments received over $54,000 each in new monies last year. We are proud to be part of this excellent program once again.

Putnam City Schools serves over 19,000 students and has three Class 6A high schools, 27 total schools, and 13 athletic facilities. The district serves a broad base of the northwest Oklahoma City housing market with each high school having over 500+ home varsity, junior-varsity and freshman events per year along with hosting 50+ fine art events as well.

Kelly Sports Properties specializes in professional media relations, marketing, development and image building for high schools, college and university athletic departments and conferences, attaining advertisers and corporate sponsors for everything from game day programs to in-game promotions, conference tournaments, and national initiatives.

Dr. Dick Balenseifen, PCS District Athletic Director, and alumni of Southern Nazarene University commented, “We are looking forward to having SNU back at a Title Sponsor this year and are thrilled that the partnership has been such a success in driving new enrollment among PCS students, teachers and administration. Because of this partnership program, every high school sports team will benefit greatly from the sponsorship money raised.”

Southern Nazarene University’s mission: To make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community.