Recent Research Published by SNU's Dr. Brent Eskridge

Southern Nazarene University (SNU) is pleased to announce the publication of “Emergence of Leadership within a Homogeneous Group.” The research paper is part of our National Science Foundation (NSF) research grant titled “Emergent Hierarchies of Leaders in Multi-Robot Systems.” A full description of the grant can be found at this URL: http://www.nsf.gov/awardsearch/showAward?AWD_ID=1124837



Dr. Brent Eskridge

The research for the NSF paper was conducted by Dr. Brent Eskridge, Chair, Department of Computer Science / Network Engineering; Professor, Elizabeth Valle (a former SNU biology student), Ingo Schlupp, and a professor of biology and the associate dean for research at the University of Oklahoma. Other students who contributed to the research in the project over the past few years are Jeremy Acre, Blake Jordan, and Tim Solum. Although the project has concluded, we are currently working on a proposal to continue the research in a new NSF project. The paper can be downloaded for free at http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0134222

Dr. Eskridge shares, “Our research has sought to identify how individuals emerge as leaders from within a large group of similar individuals. The results in the paper demonstrate that small differences in experiences, such as success and failure, can produce distinct leaders and followers. These results have implications for our understanding of individuals that adapt their behavior and take on different roles within a group.”

