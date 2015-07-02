Retirement of Dr. J. Michael Crabtree Announced

Dr. J. Michael Crabtree, Associate Vice President for University Advancement at Southern Nazarene University (SNU), officially retired on June 30, 2015.



Dr. Crabtree received his B. Music Ed and M.A. in Language Arts from Southern Nazarene University in 1972 and 1976. He served as SNU's first full-time Sports Information Director from 1971 until 1980. In 1980, he assumed the role of Alumni Director. In 1989, he was named VP of University Advancement, which evolved into his current role as Assistant to the President for Endowment Development & Planned Giving.

In May of 2010, Crabtree received the honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from his alma mater. In December of 2011, Crabtree completed facilitation of his 400th endowed scholarship agreement for friends of the university. He has not focused so much on raising gifts, as on raising friends. His dedicated work has helped secure the future for SNU through the establishment of endowments.

SNU extends gratitude and best wishes to Dr. Crabtree for a pleasant and long retirement. We are grateful for his faithful service to SNU and the community. His legacy is large and secure at SNU.

