Reverend Rick Harvey to Bring Encouragement to SNU Grads

Dr. Loren Gresham, president of Southern Nazarene University, is proud to announce that Rev. Rick Harvey will be bringing an uplifting and challenging message to the new SNU graduates, families, friends and faculty/staff on May 14th in the beautiful Sawyer Center Complex. Rick Harvey is the Pastor of Bethany First Church of the Nazarene (BFC) in Bethany, Oklahoma, one of the largest churches in the denomination.

Pastor Harvey graduated with a Religion degree from Trevecca Nazarene University, a sister Nazarene University to Southern Nazarene University. He then received his Masters of Divinity from Nazarene Theological Seminary and Doctorate of Ministry at Asbury Seminary. Pastor Harvey has served at Kansas City First Church as a youth pastor and Madison, Tennessee; Columbia, Tennessee; and Springdale, Ohio; Churches of the Nazarene as Pastor.

Pastor Harvey has followed eighteen other Pastors that have led the congregations at BFC and is in his fifth year as the dynamic leader in this vibrant, growing college church. He and his wife Annette have two daughters, Brittany, and Morgan. Morgan Harvey is a senior, and will be graduating with her SNU classmates on this special day.

Southern Nazarene University is proud to bestow certificates to a particularly large class of 479 total students in this year's ceremony, compared with 428 just one year ago. From the Bethany campus, there will be 165 traditional Bachelor degrees granted. Professional Studies will be represented by an additional 147 bachelor degrees from OKC, Tulsa, and online students. Master degrees will represent an additional 167 graduates from OKC, Tulsa, and online students.

Undergraduate (Traditional) Commencement Ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. with doors opening at 9:15 a.m. Live internet streaming of the Commencement is available at www.snulive.com.

The traditional Ivy Ring Ceremony will be held at the SNU Centennial Plaza immediately after.

Professional & Graduate Studies Commencement Ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. with doors opening at 1:15 p.m. Live internet streaming of the Commencement is available at www.snulive.com.

Note: Once the Commencement ceremonies begin, the doors to the main floor will be closed. All guests at that time will be directed to the 2nd floor for seating.