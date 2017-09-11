SNU School of Music Fall 2017 Concert Event Schedule

The Southern Nazarene University School of Music Fall 2017 Concert Event Schedule is listed below. We hope that you will mark these dates on the calendar and plan to attend hearing some of best local talent around.

Guest Artist Series - Tuesday, September 19, 7:00 p.m. featuring Jose’ Palacios, cello

Cantrell Music Hall



Festival of Hymns - Sunday, October 1, 6:00 p.m. Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 3100 N. Rockwell



“A Night on Broadway” – Student-led Production - Friday, October 6, 7:00 p.m. & Sunday, October 8, 2:00 p.m. Cantrell Music Hall. Suggested $2.00 donation

Guest Artist Series – featuring Jay Leach, guitar. Tuesday, October 10, 7:00 p.m. Cantrell Music Hall



Faculty & Student Piano Duet Concert – Tuesday, October 17, 7:00 p.m. Cantrell Music Hall



Chamber Ensemble Concert – Tuesday, October 24, 7:00 p.m. Cantrell Music Hall



Fall Choral Concert – Thursday, October 26, 7:00 p.m. Cantrell Music Hall



Jazz Band Concert – Tuesday, October 31, 7:00 p.m. Cantrell Music Hall



University Singers’ Vocal Jazz Concert – Thursday, November 2, 7:00 p.m. Cantrell Music Hall



Guitar Ensemble Concert – Tuesday, November 14, 7:00 p.m. Cantrell Music Hall



Percussion Ensemble Concert – Thursday, November 16, 7:00 p.m. Cantrell Music Hall



Christmas Opera: “Amahl and the Night Visitors” – Friday, December 1, 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 2, 10:00 a.m., Cantrell Music Hall. Tickets bridge.snu.edu/music



*Sounds of Christmas – presented by SNU School of Music’s Combined Ensembles – Monday, December 4, 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, December 5, 7:00 p.m. Bethany, First Church of the Nazarene Atrium 6789 NW 39th Expressway. Tickets bridge.snu.edu/music



Ticketed events are marked with *



For more information on the listed events, visit SNU School Of Music at http://snu.edu/school-of-music or call 405.491.6345.

