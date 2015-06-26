SIMS - SNU in Missions 2015 Summer Update





The SIMS (SNU in Missions) program offers SNU (Southern Nazarene University) students a wide range of summer opportunities for ministry and service around the world. This summer, 130 participants are serving on 13 different teams in Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Mexico 1, Mexico 2, Paraguay, Romania, SE Asia, Swaziland 1, Swaziland 2, USA 3, and USA 4. At present, SIMS is about halfway through its summer missions.

The teams engage in a wide spectrum of ministries, including medical clinics, sports camps, children’s ministry, church outreach, coffee shop ministry, and much more! It is a transformational experience, as God works in the lives of the participants themselves and also through them to impact the lives of others.

During spring 2015, the teams went through a series of spring training sessions to get to know each other, learn teamwork, increase cross-cultural awareness, and develop practical ministry skills for short-term missions. SIMS training teaches the participants to "Go, Serve, Love, and Bless."

Joel Mullen, the SNU SIMS director, explains, “The goal is not just to go 'do' a project or 'have' an experience. Instead, it is for each SIMS team, as they enter a given ministry context, to have the opportunity to serve together with Christians there, worship together with others, spend time with others, bless others, learn from others, grow in their faith, deepen their knowledge of God, and expand their understanding of God's world and God's mission in the world.”

The SIMS 2015 teams thank the supporters of this ministry for their generous donations and constant prayers.



