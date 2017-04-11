SIMS (SNU in Missions) Preparing Teams for Summer Trips

Bethany, OK - What is SIMS? The SIMS (SNU in Missions) unique program offers SNU students a wide range of summer opportunities for ministry and service around the world. With a variety of offered mission’s trips, students have the opportunity to engage in a wide spectrum of ministries, including medical clinics, sports camps, children’s ministry, church outreach, coffee shop ministry, and much more! It is a transformational experience as God works in the lives of the participants themselves and also through them to impact the lives of others.

Says newly hired Campus Pastor of Missions and Service, Liliana Reza, “the SIMS Process is not about just fundraising and going – rather it is an involved process of preparation and training, getting every participant ready for their trip. It begins with an initial interest form, application, and an interview process. Then students are placed on teams according to their skills interests, and experience and they go through a series of spring training sessions to get to know one another, to learn teamwork, to increase cross-cultural awareness, and to develop practical ministry skills for short-term missions. The teams then depart in the summer for their ministry locations around the world, and finally return back to the US for a debriefing session.”

“This year, SNU is excited to announce that it will send 20 teams to 18 countries all over the globe such as Australia, Brazil, Kosovo, Germany, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Paraguay, Romania, South Africa, SE Asia, and Swaziland, with 103 students and 25 faculty. Several groups are also assigned to a “mystery” location and won’t know where they are going until the morning they depart! The length of stay at each location varies, but will range from two to three weeks,” continued Reza.

Southern Nazarene University’s goal for all of its SIMS students is not just to go “do” a project or “have” an experience. Instead, it is for each SIMS team, as they enter a given ministry context, to have the opportunity to serve together with Christians there, worship together with others, spend time with others, bless others, learn from others, grow in their faith, deepen their knowledge of God, and expand their understanding of God's world and God's mission in the world.

Every SIMS student must raise their own support. Therefore, it is imperative that they reach out to as many friends, relatives and the public as possible to reach these financial goals ranging from $1,500 to $3,500 per trip. If you would like to help a particular student or team reach their goal, please go to bridge.snu.edu/sims to make a donation. It will change a student’s life forever. Thank you.

