SIMS Teams Launch Across the Globe

This is an exciting summer for Southern Nazarene University. The SNU In Missions (SIMS) program groups have left for geographic points around the world. The SNU SIMS program has continued to grow each year and has expanded its destination mission visits.

We anticipate that those involved will be radically changed from this experience as they share Christ with thousands of persons in numerous countries. Students have the opportunity to engage in a wide spectrum of ministries, including medical clinics, sports camps, children’s ministry, church outreach, coffee shop ministry, and more.



The goal of our teams is not just to go “do” a project or “have” an experience. Instead, it is for each SIMS team, as they enter a given ministry context, to have the opportunity to serve together with Christians there, worship together with others, spend time with others, bless others, learn from others, grow in their faith, deepen their knowledge of God, and expand their understanding of God's world and God's mission in the world.

Pray for our teams that have left and are yet to leave in their personal quest to "Change the World for Christ."



Southern Nazarene University’s mission: To make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community.