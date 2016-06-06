SNU 2016 Track and Field Highlights

BRADENTON, Fla. —The final competition of any kind for Southern Nazarene University in the 2015-16 season ended on a high note Saturday as Colin Pasque earned All-American status in the pole vault at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships.



The junior, who had already earned an All-American nod at the Indoor National Championships, cleared a personal high at 16-feet, 8-inches, and finished seventh. Only nine jumpers cleared 16 feet and Pasque was just four inches from being inside the top four.



Texas A&M Kingsville's Jordan Yamoah won the event by clearing 17-feet, 7.75 inches.

TRACK AND FIELD SIGNINGS



BETHANY, Okla. —Southern Nazarene announced the signing five women and six men to its cross-country and track and field teams.



Emma Green, Rachel Hurtz and Alexandria Shumard join both teams while Alison Corsi and Makayla Greene join track and field on the women's side. For the men, Austin Flemming, Cody Jones, James Linabary , Zach McAlpin and Evan Wilson make up the cross-country incoming class and all six join Rob Greer for track and field.



Green comes to SNU from Yukon (Oklahoma) High School.



Hurtz joins her high school teammate out of Yukon (Oklahoma) High School as well where she was a two-time All-Big City honorable mention and reached the cross-country state meet three straight seasons. As a junior, she took fourth at state in the 800 meters and sixth as a part of the 4x800-meter relay. She also helped the 4x800 team take fifth as a sophomore and reach the state meet as a freshman. The Millers also claimed the State Academic Champions her freshman year.



Corsi helped Gig Harbor (Washington) High School win four straight Narrows League titles and a state championship as a freshman. She recorded personal bests in high hurdles at 15.3 and 300-meter hurdles at 46.2.



Greene was a two-time state qualifier at Jefferson West High School in Meriden, Kansas. She took 10thin the 4A State Championship in the Discus with a 32-feet, 6-inch throw. She also recorded personal bests of 118-feet, 10-inch throw in the discus and 109-feet, 1-inch throw in the javelin as a senior. She qualified for state in the javelin and shot put as a junior. She recorded a 29-foot, 11-inch throw in the shot. Greene also played volleyball for three seasons.



Flemming is a local product Bethany (Oklahoma) High School.



Jones is coming off an OSSAA 6A State Championship with Jenks (Oklahoma) High School in the mile as he ran a 4:20. He also helped the Trojans claim a state title in the 4x800-meter relay. He was named the Senior Outstanding Runner at JHS as a senior. He helped Jenks win the 6A State Cross-Country Championship as a junior and freshman and the 6A Track and Field Championship as a sophomore. The Trojans also picked up a state runner-up finish his sophomore year. He took second in the mile as a sophomore with a 4:20 and was named theTulsa WorldAll-Metro Runner of the Year. He was the Co-Runner of the Year as a freshman as well.



Linabary was a three-time All-State selection in track and field at Bozeman (Montana) High School. He is a two-time Top Runner award winner at BHS and was named Most Improved as a senior. Linabary follows stepsisters Sarah andEmily Keller who both ran cross-country and track for SNU.



McAlpin makes the short trip from Putnam City West High School in Oklahoma City where he ran a 17:46.39 at the regional meet in cross-country. He also helped break the school's 4x800-meter relay record.



Wilson joins McAlpin from Putnam City West where he received an All-Big 10 honorable mention and the Patriot Award for cross-country as a senior.



Greer was a state medalist in the 200, 400 and 4x400-meter relay at Bethany (Oklahoma) High School. He also set the school record in the 200-meters and the 4x200-meters. He helped the Bronchos win a regional title as a sophomore. He was also an All-District selection in football at safety