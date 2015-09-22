SNU Admissions Team Bring Highest Incoming Freshman Class Since 2007

Since coming to Southern Nazarene University in 2012, Dr. Linda Cantwell, Vice President for Enrollment Management, has built a committed, world-class admissions team who have accomplished phenomenal results in attracting new students to the SNU campus. Cantwell and her team can now boast the highest incoming freshman class that the university has seen since 2007. “Daily, we see how God is doing something amazing on this campus, and if we continue to work hard and give it over to Him, incredible things are ahead for this university,” says Cantwell.





This dynamic crop of new freshman that have arrived on campus in September is coming from a more diverse demographic than we have ever seen in the past. It is no accident how they are being recruited. Cantwell proudly leans on her committed staff to do some amazing good old-fashioned legwork to touch every potential student personally in some ways. Through the use of an excellent, robust recruiting software (Ellucian Recruiter), SNU now interfaces with every student candidate in a very personalized fashion.

Statistically, numerous reasons tell the story of why a student needs to consider SNU. SNU students graduate with an average debt of only $18,750, which is far below the national average. The average salary of an SNU graduate is $46,000, which is 34% above the national average. Beyond finances and bottom line, however, certainly no value can be placed on the spiritual, and intrinsic values obtained at a Christian campus like SNU. It is a place that students are trained for service to God and find a calling to go out and change the world for Christ.

Southern Nazarene University's mission is to transform lives through higher education in Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity and SERVE with purpose.