SNU Alumni Awards Presented at 2017 Nazarene General Assembly

Indianapolis, IN – Almost 400 Southern Nazarene University (SNU) alumni, family, and friends gathered on Sunday, June 25, 2017, at the Nazarene General Assembly after the Sunday morning services for a time of food and fellowship. This General Assembly was well-attended by thousands of Nazarenes and friends from across the globe to celebrate God’s blessing on the church and its growth.

The luncheon was a time of celebration where Marcia Mosshart, SNU Director of Alumni Relations and all in attendance were able to recognize the fifty year retirement of blessed service to SNU by Dr. Loren and Linda Gresham, the introduction of recently selected SNU president-elect Dr. Keith and Carolyn Newman, two SNU special recognitions and the presentation of six SNU Alumni Kingdom Service Awards.

After listening to the beautiful voices of the Covenant quartet, who have graced the stage at similar events and churches worldwide for over 27 years, the luncheon ballroom was filled with the Lord’s presence for the activities to follow.

Pictured from left to right: Dale Webster, J.K. Warrick, Gary Banz, Winnie Nhlengethwa, David Busic,

Scott Stearman, Jerry Porter, and Loren Gresham.



Special Recognitions – presented by Dr. Loren Gresham

Dale Webster – Recognized for outstanding service as SNU Board of Trustees membership of 45 years. Dale is a true entrepreneur, running the House of Webster; marketing a diverse range of products to include: cakes, donuts, pies, pancake and biscuit mix, ham, bacon, smoked meat, and candies. In the 1990's and 2000's, House of Webster became a national player in the wholesale jams and jellies market. From the N.E. Arkansas District, Dale has been an incredible leader, financial supporter and idea promoter for Southern Nazarene University.

Dr. Stan Toler – Recognized for outstanding service as a former general superintendent in the Church of the Nazarene as well as being a pastor for over 40 years in Ohio, Florida, Tennessee, and Oklahoma. He also was elected as general superintendent emeritus at the 2013 General Assembly in Indianapolis, Indiana and most recently, named Founding Executive Director of the Southern Nazarene University Resource Center for Pastoral Leadership.

Kingdom Service Awards – presented by Marcia Mosshart

Gary Banz – BNC/SNU Class of ’67, Gary served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve and received his Master of Education in 1973 from the University of Central Oklahoma. Subsequently served four terms in the State of Oklahoma House of Representatives. Gary initiated the Oklahoma Honor Flights program to recognize World War II veterans from Oklahoma, carrying 2,055 Oklahoma veterans to our nation’s capital. Educator – Public Servant – Patriot in Kingdom Service

Dr. David Busic – SNU Class of '88, David served as a senior pastor for three churches including Bethany First Nazarene, where he established the Swaziland Partnership in 2007. He became president of Nazarene Theological Seminary in 2011 until his election to the office of General Superintendent in June 2013, where serves with distinction today. In 2010, SNU conferred upon him the Doctor of Divinity degree. Pastor – Preacher – Administrator in Kingdom Service

Dr. Jerry Porter – BNC/SNU Class of ’71, Jerry used his degree in Religion and Spanish plus his Master’s degree in Theology to spread the gospel to all cultures. He received an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree from Southern Nazarene University in 1988. After rapid growth in the field, he served for seven years as the rector of the Nazarene Seminary of the Americas in Costa Rica. In 1997, Jerry was elected to the Board of Superintendents of the Church of the Nazarene – Global Disciple Maker in Kingdom Service

Scott Stearman – BNC/SNU Class of 1975, Scott followed God’s pull to become “a storyteller in bronze.” Inspired by the works of artist and sculptor, Gene Stewart, Scott found his calling and has used his incredible talent to inspire untold numbers of people with the stories embedded in his works of art. From his studio in Woodland Park, Colorado, Scott’s works have found homes all across the United States and seven of his masterpieces grace the campus of Southern Nazarene University; telling stories of compassion, sacrifice, freedom, and honor. Artist – Sculptor – Storyteller in Kingdom Service

Dr. J. K. Warrick – After attending BNC/SNU, J.K. graduated from Trinity College and was honored in 1994 by SNU with a Doctorate of Divinity. Following 38 years of pastoral ministry, he was elected in 2005 to the Board of General Superintendents of the Church of the Nazarene until retirement this year. J.K. will continue to serve the Church in new and effective ways as the Lord leads. Evangelist – Pastor – Administrator in Kingdom Service

Dr. Winnie Nhlengethwa – Vice Chancellor of Southern Africa Nazarene University (SANU) since its beginning in 2010. Winnie is a seasoned leader, administrator, researcher and passionate advocate for higher education in Africa. She received a Ph.D. in Nursing Education from the University of Manchester, England and upgraded three Nazarene colleges in Swaziland to a university level between 2007 and 2010. Dr. Winnie works closely with SNU president, Dr. Loren Gresham, who serves as Chancellor of SANU. Leader – Educator in Kingdom Service

To bring a special culmination to an uplifting and blessed luncheon, Dr. Jerry Porter eloquently presented Dr. Loren and Linda Gresham with a special recognition award for their fifty-year service to Southern Nazarene University.