SNU Announces Turf Football Field Project

BETHANY, Oklahoma - Upgrading facilities always signifies growth and over the course of the last few years, Southern Nazarene University has not only upgraded it's campus buildings, but the athletics department has been upgrading its facilities as well.



The athletics department may have its biggest upgrade since the announcement of the move to NCAA Division II as it announced that it is putting in a turf field at the SNU Football Stadium. Dr. Scott Strawn, Vice President for Business and Finance, signed a contract with GeoSurfaces to put down artificial turf with the process expected to begin March 1, 2015.



"This is a big move for us and one that we feel will have many positive outcomes in the future," said SNU Director of Athletics Bobby Martin. "This is a project that will help us become more integrated with the Great American Conference and NCAA Division II. We are trying to increase the student-athlete experience and do our best to give our student-athletes quality facilities to practice and compete in."



The joint project with Bethany Public Schools, who also uses the same facility, is being funded through donations to the athletics department, fundraising and help from BPS. The project is expected to take around 35 days dependent upon weather. It is possible that the project would be completed in time for the SNU Spring Game, but will definitely ready for the 2015 season home opener.



"It's great to see the football program take the next step in facilities," said Head Coach Mike Cochran. "It's an indicator of the university's commitment to building all programs. Any time there is a facility upgrade, it has an impact on recruiting. It shows that we are continuing to grow and develop. The main advantage is the number of hours you can be on a playing surface for spring football, additional practice times and inclement weather."



GeoSurfaces has most recently completed projects at Division I McNeese State and University of Central Arkansas. Henderson State, a fellow GAC member, also used GeoSurfaces for its game surface. More information about the type of turf can be found on the company's web site.



Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to transform lives through higher education in Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity and SERVE with purpose.