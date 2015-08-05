SNU Anticipates the Arrival of Students with the Start of NSI 2015

Southern Nazarene University (SNU) faculty and staff anticipate the arrival of our students at the start of the fall 2015 semester. SNU begins each semester with the New Student Institute (NSI).



NSI is a required orientation program to welcome incoming students and their parents. The orientation is a four-day process followed by the assignment of family groups. Each new student is placed in a family group with faculty and student mentors who aim to help that student feel more comfortable in college. Students are provided with information that is vital to success at SNU and that will ease the student’s transition to campus life.

"New Student Institute is such an exciting kickoff to the academic year for our traditional students. Our NSI staff includes maintenance employees, student government officers, resident advisers, student mentors, intramural captains, student and spiritual development employees, admissions counselors, various staff and faculty members, and even our university president. Each person works hard to ensure that our students and their families are welcomed to the campus and given all the information and resources they need to be successful at SNU. It's my favorite five days of the year because I get to witness our campus community come together to serve our incoming class and assist them in any way possible in these first days of transition to SNU," said Misty Jaggers, associate dean for student success.

This semester's NSI begins on Friday, August 21st. Official verification for all returning students begins on Tuesday, August 25th, with classes beginning on Wednesday, August 26th.

For more information on New Student Institute, visit http://snu.edu/NSI.

Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to transform lives through higher education in Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity and SERVE with purpose.