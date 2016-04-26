SNU Arrow and ECHO Pick New Editors for SNU Publications

On Wednesday, April 20th, the Publications Advisory Board met to interview applicants and appoint editors for Southern Nazarene University's publications, the Arrow, and the ECHO. Candidates submitted their application along with a résumé, example of their work, personal testimony, two letters of recommendation, and a proposal to the board two weeks before April's meeting.

The board interviewed applicants one at a time and closed the meeting with a discussion and movement to induct two new editors. Becca Cox, a sophomore Graphic Design major, was selected as the Arrow 2016-2017 editor, while Mike Vierow, junior Mass Communications major, was chosen as the upcoming ECHO editor.

The Arrow has been the name of the university's yearbook since 1923 and showcases the year's events, students, sports, and more through pictures and stories in a hardcover publication. The ECHO began as SNU's newspaper but is now a fully online news site where staff members post stories, video reports, and photo galleries.

The editors' responsibilities include the design and production of their publication, leadership of their student and volunteer staff, the delegation of tasks, and communication between their staff advisor and printer, if applicable.

When asked about the upcoming year's editors, Arrow advisor, Sheila Stout, stated that "The 2016-17 editors have a strong vision for what they want to accomplish and are looking forward to capturing university life and news in memorable and meaningful ways."



Dean of the College of Humanities, Steven Betts, also looks forward to the new editors “Becca Cox and Mike Vierow bring excellent skills and talents to their leadership roles for next year. I know the Arrow, and The Echo will benefit greatly from their creativity and organizational abilities.”

If you would like more information regarding this topic, please email Sheila Stout at sstout@mail.snu.edu. Be on the lookout for stories, photos and more from the new publication staff this fall on the sites listed below:



The ECHO: echo.snu.edu

The Arrow Facebook: facebook.com/snuarrow



