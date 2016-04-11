SNU Bookstore Goes High-Tech

Dr. Loren Gresham, president of Southern Nazarene University (SNU), announced this month that the university is taking a bold, progressive step in the operation of its current bookstore buying and selling operation on campus. Since 1899, the university has had some form of a bookstore and apparel retail operation run in-house by truly dedicated individuals. Says Dr. Gresham, "The staff that we have had running the bookstore operations over these many years has truly been dedicated and committed to making sure that students had the proper textbooks at competitive pricing. We salute these past efforts as we make this innovative shift in textbook availability along with a potential 15% to 20% reduced cost to our students."

The SNU bookstore welcomes a new partnership with Tree of Life Bookstores. It is a family-owned and faith-based company utilizing the latest in technology-based programs to source and obtain the thousands of textbook titles necessary to run SNU's effective degree programs.

Founded in 1997 by Darren and Nancy Campbell and Gary and Pam Minnich, Tree of Life started with one community bookstore in Marion, Indiana. Today they partner with several colleges and universities nationwide, providing innovative ideas and a professional retail space that will reflect the high standards and visual needs of SNU. Tree of Life Bookstores will officially take over SNU bookstore operations July 1, 2016.

Overseeing the transition is SNU's Vice-President for Business and Finance, Dr. Scott W. Strawn, who commented, "We are determined to make sure that our students receive the very best course material at the most competitive price." The Tree of Life ultimate goal at each of its universities is for students to select their course schedule online, then the associated textbooks are automatically matched and shipped to the campus. Simultaneously, these purchases will then be applied to the student's financial account and are delivered to the dorm room awaiting the arrival of each student.

Although this process will take one additional year to integrate fully, the upcoming semester will allow students to order their textbooks early online taking advantage of the excellent national pricing, then pick them up in the bookstore."

Tree of Life's mission as a company has always been to inspire, educate, and equip the church and the communities in which it serves," said CEO Darren Campbell, "and that provides a natural support within SNU's strong tradition of making Christlike disciples.

Concluded Dr. Gresham, "Through this unique partnership, Tree of Life can create competitive textbook solutions for our students while we continue to focus on our mission of character, culture, and Christ."