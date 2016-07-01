SNU Business Administration Degree





A degree in Business Administration continues to be one of the most popular and demanding degrees on the campus of Southern Nazarene University (SNU). Under the guidance of Department Chair, Brent LaVigne, the program continues to be a leader in enrollment and academic excellence.

Upon graduation, a student has the knowledge and preparation needed for a successful career in many areas such as management, consulting, non-profit leadership and government service.

Says Chairman LaVigne, "SNU continues to lead in business-related job placements in the state of Oklahoma. We believe this is due to excellent alumni that work throughout the state as well as a constant focus on strong relationships with local and national corporations such as Hobby Lobby, Devon Energy, and Chesapeake Energy."

Coursework within a Business Administration degree includes Marketing, Finance, Accounting, Macro and Microeconomics, Management and Business Law. Along with these introductory courses, additional elective hours are used to fine-tune a student's knowledge and experience in various areas of business. Areas of concentration include international business, entrepreneurship, human resources and petroleum land management.

The SNU Business program is fully accredited by the Association of Collegiate Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) and recognized across the region by the quality of its graduates. In addition to classroom instruction, a business degree from SNU involves interactive, experiential based learning with an emphasis on team development with a strong ethics orientation. The business department also offers international internship opportunities through its Morningstar Institute and assistance in placement of internships locally.

SNU maintains an expert group of full-time and adjunct faculty with years of experience in the fields of insurance, entrepreneurship, small business administration, banking, accounting and international business. Student-voted "Professor of the Year" honors are often awarded to Business faculty for their devotion to student's success inside and outside the classroom.

The tangible reward for Business graduates continues to be how their degree enables them to obtain a job or advance their education. With a worldwide network of alumni, SNU students have an advantage in taking the next steps of leadership wherever God calls them.

Southern Nazarene University's mission is to make Christ like disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community.



