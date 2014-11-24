FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SNU Celebrates Homecoming 2014

Southern Nazarene University recently welcomed a host of alumni and friends for Homecoming 2014. The weekend’s festivities began Friday, November 14th, with the coronation of the Homecoming Queen and King, Jordan Leibold, a senior Urban Ministry major from Broken Arrow, OK and Tim Riggs, a senior Theology & Ministry major from Seminole, FL. Annual events also included the School of Business “Chat with the Execs”, and the Missionary Luncheon sponsored by the School of Theology and Ministry. The evening began with a block party, featuring food trucks, extreme inflatables, street games and live music, leading up to the men’s and women’s basketball games in the Sawyer Center.

While the Crimson Storm came away winners in the games, the upper level of the arena hosted multiple reunion tables and a great crowd gathered to meet and greet. There were recognitions at the breaks of the newest inductees into the SNU Sports Hall of Fame: Becky (Atkinson) Kahkesh (’99), Johna Dodson (’03), Avril (Freeman) Jaborski (’90), Jason Kilmer (’03), John Miller (’75), Russell Watson (’96), Dr. Larry Mills (’66) and former women’s basketball coach and alum, Jerry Finkbeiner. A student-led bonfire capped the evening. Also recognized were several members of the 1964-65 men’s basketball team, the first to play inter-collegiate games, under the direction of Coach David Baker.

Saturday’s events began with the Phi Delta Lambda breakfast, the Induction of the Class of 2014 into the Hall of Witnesses, including Dr. Bill Sullivan (’54, posthumous), Dr. E.S. Phillips (posthumous), Dr. W.M. (’49) & Mrs. Betty Blankenship Lynch (both posthumous), Rev. Lonnie (’76) & Christie (Post) (’77) Green, Rev. Bud (’60) & Mrs. Sue (Meek) (’62) Prentice, and Rev. Lowell Churchill (’78). Reunions took place throughout the day with a large turnout for the 50th Reunion of the Class of 1964, cluster reunions for a number of classes and a Legacy Luncheon for the Class of 1963 and prior. Science faculty and alumni attended the annual Catalysts Luncheon.

Kids ages 4-12 spent a high energy day with current SNU students at the Crimson Camp 4 Kidz, interacting with professors, athletes and others on campus. The Crimson Storm football team played to a large crowd, the BNC/SNU Hoops Alumni group held their annual men’s basketball reunion game, and tours were given of the newly occupied J.D. and Mary West Science Laboratory by faculty and current science students.

The Main Event – All-Alumni Gala Dinner capped the celebration featuring the theme “A Cup in His Name” – honoring service behind the scenes. Those awarded as the 2014 Outstanding Alumni were Robert Canino (’82), Devin Chesney (’05), Scott Peters (’62) and Marilyn Stark (’80).

SNU’s next Homecoming will take place November 6-7, 2015. The SNU Alumni Office is making plans for even more exciting events and reunions and want all alumni to mark their calendars and make plans to attend.



Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to transform lives through higher education in Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity and SERVE with purpose.

