SNU Celebrates National Day of Giving – December 1, 2015

Bethany, OK – In October, 2012, the founding partner of Mashable, a technology website, announced the creation of Giving Tuesday or is now known as National Day of Giving. The initial goal was to create a movement to create a national day of giving at the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season, in a response to commercialization and consumerism in the post-Thanksgiving season following Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Founding partners in the initial effort were Skype and Cisco. Additional corporations that have followed have included Microsoft, Sony, Google, UNICEF, Case Foundation, Heifer International, Phoenix House and Starwood Hotels, among many others. The national media has also covered the event each year since its inception. In 2014, the Philanthropy News Digest reported estimates of $45.7 million donated on Giving Tuesday spread among over 7,000 U.S. non-profit organizations. Giving Tuesday has been praised as an antidote to consumer culture and as a way for people to give back.

This season at Southern Nazarene University, President Loren Gresham endorsed the program for the end of 2015 and is encouraging all of its friends, students, faculty and staff and former alumni to make a prayerful financial gift back to the school. Says Gresham, “All of the funds raised through this giving event will go specifically to the SNU General Scholarship Fund. This fund continues to grow each year allowing us to offset the cost of tuition and makes us extremely competitive with other universities in the region.”

Scholarships at SNU have made a huge difference in aiding the incoming freshman class enrollment, which was larger this year at SNU than it has been since 2008. Gresham and his Board of Trustees are committed to attracting students that want to attain the skills necessary to adventure out and change the world for Christ.

Regardless of what year you attended or your relationship with the university, President Gresham is asking you to be a part of this very special day at the end of this tax season when you can make a difference in the life of a future student at Southern Nazarene University.

Donate this National Day of Giving online at www.snu.edu/snugivingtuesday, call 405-491-6606 or send a check to SNU Advancement, 6729 NW 39th Expressway, Bethany, OK 73008.

The SNU mission is to transform lives through higher education in Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth, and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who think with clarity, act with integrity, and serve with purpose.