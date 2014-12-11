SNU Celebrates Winter Commencement 2014

BETHANY, OK (December 6, 2014) – Southern Nazarene University celebrated its 112th Commencement on Saturday, December 6, 2014 with the awarding of 405 degrees, including 272 undergraduate and 133 graduate degrees.





Serving as Academic Mace Bearer, Dr. Larry Mills, Professor, School of Business, led the Commencement processional. Awarded by a faculty vote in recognition of service, Dr. Mills is a 45-year member of the faculty at SNU and exemplifies the university’s motto, “Character-Culture-Christ.”

Prior to the awarding of degrees, the Commencement Address was given by three members of the Class of 2014: Laura Miller, B.M.E., Shelley Dickerson, BSBA36, and Michael Galle, GSM/MBAT49.

Dr. Loren Gresham, President, awarded degrees to the candidates presented by Dr. Melany Kyzer, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Gresham was assisted by Dr. Brad Moore, Chair, Board of Trustees, Dr. Mark Winslow, Dean of the College of Natural, Social and Health Sciences and Dr. W. Davis Berryman, Dean of the College of Professional and Graduate Studies and Business.

Serving as University Marshals were Zachary Allen, Kayla Brown, Emily M. Bostick, Miranda Garlett, Kara Griffin, Cheyenne Hornback, Kathleen Johnson, Megan Johnson, Sierra Peak, Jakayla Porter, Rachel Rindom, and Catherine Elizabeth Roby. These students were selected to serve based on outstanding academic performance among those anticipating graduation in the coming academic year.

The university’s 112th Spring Commencement will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2015.



Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to transform lives through higher education in a Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity and SERVE with purpose.