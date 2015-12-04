SNU Celebrates with Sounds of Christmas

Bethany, OK – The Christmas season wouldn’t be complete without a sensational evening together sharing the Sounds of Christmas presented by the Southern Nazarene University School of Music’s Combined Ensembles on Monday, December 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the atrium of the neighboring Bethany First Church of the Nazarene, located at 6789 NW 39th Expressway.

This spectacular annual performance will highlight the very best that SNU has to offer in vocal music from our talented students. If you need to get in the spirit of Christmas, this will do it, featuring some of the most exciting and meaningful music for this celebration of Christ’s birth to this world.

SNU has a long tradition of producing some of the finest choral and instrumental students in the country and most recently, 10 SNU Symphonic Band members were selected for the 2015 Oklahoma Intercollegiate Honor Band. Also, SNU’s complete choral department and selected instrumentalists have also been asked to participate in a nationally publicized event on April 5 also at BFC, celebrating a Jesus-inspired oratorio by master jazz musician, Dave Brubeck.

This Christmas evening will also help raise money to defray budget expenses for the SNU Department of Music, Dr. Melissa Lewis, Chair. This special evening will not only showcase the very best of vocal and instrumental ensembles but will also feature a piano duo by Dr. Mark Reighard and Dr. Steve Betts with combined ensembles.

Tickets are now on sale from the SNU Music office by calling 405-491-6345, or they can be bought at the door. This event is a tabled event for eight,and each may be purchased for $125. Come celebrate this beautiful evening of celebration with us!



