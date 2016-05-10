SNU Commencement, Saturday, May 14, 2016

Undergraduate (Traditional) Commencement Ceremony

Doors Open – 9:15 a.m., Sawyer Center (see NOTE below)

Commencement Ceremony Begins – 10:00 a.m.

Professional & Graduate Studies Commencement Ceremony

Doors Open – 1:15 p.m., Sawyer Center (see NOTE below)

Commencement Ceremony Begins – 2:00 p.m.

Live Streaming of Commencement available at www.snulive.com Broadcast begins at 9:30 AM & 1:30 PM

NOTE: Guests and graduates should plan to arrive at the Sawyer Center conscientious of their physical ability to stand outside and wait. For parties with elderly or disabled guests, the prospect of experiencing physical challenges of standing outside waiting for the doors to open creates a common concern. To address this issue as best we can, SNU has designated sections of the main floor of the gymnasium as priority seating for elderly and disabled guests. This courtesy is provided in an attempt to allow those in more fragile physical condition to arrive as the doors open and still have an opportunity for adequate seating. Because of this provision of special seating, we request that ALL guests and graduates remain outside the Sawyer Center until the doors open. Dates and times are subject to change without notice.

***Once the Commencement ceremony begins the doors to the main floor will be closed.

All guests at that time will be directed to the 2nd floor for seating.