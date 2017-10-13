Southern Nazarene University Completes Expansion of its Retirement Community



Southern Plaza Dedication - L to R: Tim Brown, Myrna Latham, J.R. Emrich, President Emeritus Dr. Loren Gresham, SNU President Dr. Keith Newman, C. Wayne Rice

Southern Nazarene University (SNU) recently completed a major expansion of its Southern Plaza Retirement Community. Located just south of the main campus of SNU in Bethany, Oklahoma, the original independent living facility of 112 apartments now includes 66 assisted living and 26 memory care units. With the addition of these professional services, Southern Plaza Retirement Community now offers a full range of care for its residents, while maintaining its long-standing reputation for outstanding service and a warm, caring environment.

Completed at a cost of $26.4 million, the expansion is the largest single construction project in the history of Southern Nazarene University and, when combined with the original facility, encompasses a full city block. At the dedication on October 10, 2017, SNU President, Dr. Keith Newman, acknowledged the visionary leadership of President Emeritus, Dr. Loren Gresham, in the establishment of the retirement community, as well as the support of the university Trustees, SNU Foundation Board of Directors, and the Wesleyan Investment Foundation in the construction of the much-needed expansion of services.

As governing members of the City of Bethany, guests, and current residents of Southern Plaza looked on, Drs. Gresham and Newman cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open the expansion. Assisted Living and Memory Care Executive Director, Laura Benson, reports the new addition is already at more than 40 percent pre-leased, and anticipates the remainder of the specialty care units will be at full occupancy in the near future.

President Newman said at the dedication, “I have been looking forward to this day with great anticipation because I love celebrating visions that become reality.” He added, “Thank you, Dr. Gresham, for your leadership that has allowed us to see the continued expansion of Southern Plaza.”

To learn more about Southern Plaza Retirement Community or schedule a tour, call (405) 440-1111.