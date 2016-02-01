SNU Dedicates Feland Field

On February 12th at 1:00 p.m. Southern Nazarene University will expect a huge crowd to “pack the park” for the dedication of its new Feland baseball diamond complex at its first home game, after patiently waiting for the first phase of renovations to be completed. Southern Nazarene University’s goal for the Claud and Betty Cypert Athletic Complex is to provide SNU student-athletes, athletic staff, and fans with an improved, quality facility for practice and competition on par with those of peer facilities in the NCAA Division II Great American Conference.



The new baseball complex is being dedicated to the Bill Feland family, owners of Preferred Roofing Inc. located at 7127 NW 39th Expressway, Bethany, OK 73008 serving the community since 1993. Feland , a long time area resident, graduated from SNU in 1986 with a management degree and has a son, Dillon an infielder for the Crimson Storm. Preferred Roofing specializes in commercial and industrial roofing.



Designed by Troy D. Rhodes & Company, this first phase of Feland Field includes a new two-story masonry press box and grandstand, upgraded bleachers expanded seating to 340, six wheelchair user accessible seats and a storage & umpire locker rooms at ground level.



Other upgrades include a backstop system designed to afford fans unobstructed views of the playing field from the grandstand and addition of a concrete plaza, which will improve site circulation and grandstand accessibility while providing a public space for casual interaction.



Coach Robert Lee is at the helm again this season for the SNU Crimson Storm Baseball program bringing an overall team Crimson Storm record of 69 wins and 102 losses. Last season, SNU produced five players that achieved GAC All-Academic Team recognition. This season looks to produce some outstanding players with several returning junior and senior players. “We are going to definitely be extremely competitive this season,” says Coach Lee.



Says SNU Athletic Director, Bobby Martin, “I am so proud of the work that the team is putting in to be back in the hunt for the 2016 season. We are thrilled about having such a beautiful and functional baseball facility on which to practice and play our home games. A huge thanks go out to the Feland family and everyone that has made this complex possible.”



Friday, February 12th is the first home game for the Crimson Storm, beginning a packed division schedule that will take them through the GAC Championships on May 14th. The Storm’s next home stand is February 19th and 20th with a double-header against Arkansas-Monticello.



Coach Lee and his Storm players encourage fans to come to all home games. The full schedule can be found at www.snuathletics.com/schedule.

Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community.