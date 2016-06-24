SNU Department of Chemistry Sets High Bar

Under the excellent leadership of Chairman Dr. Lisa Crow, the Southern Nazarene University (SNU) Chemistry Department is setting a high bar with the opening and use of the new J.D. West Science Building.

“The course found in this major are indeed challenging and extremely modern,” says Dr. Crow. “We want to make sure that our degree graduates can compete in any industry environment beyond this campus.”

An SNU Chemistry student will find a completely state-of-the-art facility that rivals any large state university and has been customized to facilitate learning and research. Classroom sizes are small with a consistent one-on-one daily contact with the professors in the department. An SNU chemistry graduate can be assured that they will be well-prepared to enter Ph.D. programs, medical school, PharmD programs or direct employment.

Modern chemistry is based on a variety of scientific instruments. Chemistry majors at SNU are fortunate to have direct access to sophisticated instrumentation. Instruments at SNU include such instruments as ultraviolet/visible spectrometers; high-performance liquid chromatograph; FT-IR spectrometers; gas chromatographs; mass spectrometer; ICP spectrometer; 60 MHz multinuclear FT-NMR spectrometer.

The SNU chemistry department has a tradition of research which is carved out during the academic year and the summer. Students also receive stipends for research, operating under a recent NASA Space Grant. Research provides valuable experience and meaningful recommendations for students applying for employment and graduate school.

Chemistry is the central science, so many career directions are available to chemistry majors. SNU chemistry majors successfully pursue graduate school Ph.D. programs (Organic Chemistry, Kansas, and Oklahoma; Applied Physics, Cornel; Physical Chemistry, Ohio State, and Oklahoma), Masters Programs (Petroleum Engineering, Colorado School of Mines), and PharmD programs (Oklahoma).

SNU Chemistry majors work in pharmacy, petroleum chemistry, environmental analysis, medical research, forensic science, pharmaceutical sales, and environmental or patent law. Many SNU chemistry majors successfully pursue medical school and dental school.

SNU offers ample scholarships provided through the Admissions office and the alumni science support program, Catalyst. Also, the Melvin Howard Memorial Chemistry scholarships support a chemistry major each year with awards ranging from $1,000-2,500 each. Also, Chemistry majors may also receive Science Heritage scholarships and gain experience as paid lab and stockroom assistants.

For more information about how you can participate in the excellent Chemistry program, contact Dr. Lisa Crow at lcrow@snu.edu or 405-491-6370.



Southern Nazarene University's mission is to make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community.