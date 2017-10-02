SNU Education Professors Selected to Present at Annual Fall OACTE Conference

The SNU School of Education has been notified that Dr. Beverly DeVries, Professor Emeritus, Prof. Jody Bowie, Assistant Professor, Dr. Kep Keoppel, Professor, and Dr. Tim Taylor, Professor/Chair have been selected as presenters at the annual fall conference of the Oklahoma Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, October 26, 2017 at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma.



Prof. Bowie will be presenting sessions on "Using Google Drive as an Educator Preparation Portfolio" and "Digital Literacy is Not Enough."

Dr. DeVries, Dr. Keoppel and Dr. Taylor will present a session entitled "Action Research: Documenting First-Year Teachers' Positive Impact on Student Learning."

OACTE (Oklahoma Association of Colleges for Teacher Education) is comprised of 24 Private and Public Oklahoma Colleges and Universities and their individual Teacher Education/Educator Preparation Programs.

The Mission of the Oklahoma Association of Colleges for Teacher Education is to promote the learning of all P-12 students; to support the quality preparation of effective educational professionals; and to facilitate the collaboration among member institutions and stakeholders.



