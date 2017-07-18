SNU Educational Leadership Program Adds Faculty

The Southern Nazarene University (SNU) Educational Leadership (MAEL) department, under the direction of Dr. Stephoni Case, officially welcomed two new members to its team on Friday, July 14th. Adding to the excellent program staff are Dr. Kent Shellenberger and Samantha Hardy.

Kent Shellenberger graduated from SNU in 1975 with a B.A. in Business Education and obtained his MS in Secondary Education also from SNU in 1978. He obtained his Secondary Administrators Certification in 1984 from the University of Central Oklahoma and finally, his Ed.D School Administration degree from Oklahoma State University in 1999.

Kent has been an adjunct professor at SNU for several years, and joins the university full-time after serving 42 years in educational administration at Yukon Mid High (85-88), Assistant Principal at Putnam City North High School (88-95), Principal at Mayfield Middle School and ending his public career as a highly recognized Superintendent of the Bethany Public Schools from 1999 to 2017.

Kent’s role for the SNU MAEL team will consist of teaching within the program, recruiting new students, and allowing for continued expansion to an excellent SNU master program that has had tremendous success in preparing educational leaders that have gone out all over Oklahoma and nationwide. His educational leadership experience is immense with positions in Oklahoma Association of School Administrators, Cooperative Council of School Administrators, Oklahoma Schools Insurance Group, Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activity Association, Oklahoma Educational Quality, and Accountability Commission, Oklahoma Education Coalition Committee, and the OSSBA/CCOSA Education Visioning Project.

Kent has received numerous awards over his years in public education including Putnam City Schools Administrator of the Year in 1997, District 7 OASA Superintendent of the Year (2003) and the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators (OASA) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

Samantha Hardy joined SNU in April 2017 as the administrative assistant and instructor for the new Master of Arts in Administration of Special Education (MAASE) program. She received her B.S. in Journalism from the University of Kansas in 2003 and her M.A. Educational Administration from the University of Missouri – Kansas City in 2008.

Twelve years ago, Samantha began her career in higher education. She served as an academic advisor and instructor at the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Education. She also held the role of recruitment and retention coordinator at the University of Kansas William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Samantha’s passion is working in higher education as a student advocate and educator. She will teach the MAASE program’s Practicum.



Southern Nazarene University’s mission: To make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community.