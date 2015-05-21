SNU Establishes Ministerial Endowment

Southern Nazarene University recently received $166,000 for the establishment of the F. Irwin Harris Ministerial Scholarship Endowment. The donation was presented by Church of the Nazarene Foundation Executive Vice President Mark Lail and Arlita Warrick Harris to Southern Nazarene University President Loren Gresham and Vice President Terry Toler. The endowment will provide tuition scholarships to students who are preparing for full-time ministry in the Church of the Nazarene.

F. Irwin Harris displayed his commitment to Nazarene higher education through the establishment of this endowment and his passion for ministry through his work as a pastor in the Church of the Nazarene. He also worked as a rancher and businessman.

“When Irwin and I married in 2005, a gas well was being dug on his ranch," Arlita said. "He felt like the gas was put there by God — that he hadn’t done anything to earn it, so in 2006 we gave the royalties to the Church of the Nazarene Foundation. He received a monthly check which he used to help college students go on mission trips and get their educations. When he died, the remainder went to Southern Nazarene University to help theology students with financial needs. I know Irwin was smiling, knowing that his wish was fulfilled.”

--Church of the Nazarene Foundation