SNU Expands Its Alumni Connection

To stay up-to-date with the ability of Southern Nazarene University (SNU) to stay in touch with its alumni in numerous ways, the university recently invested in an excellent new software to accomplish this long overdue goal. Blackbaud NetCommunity is one of the leading fundraising web-based software for nonprofits and is designed to be a powerful solution that enables complete visibility into and control of SNU’s alumni marketing efforts.

Says Executive Director of University Advancement, Todd Brant, “Since SNU is incredibly dependent on making sure that it maintains a quality relationship with its very supportive alumni; both from a giving and event participation standpoint, this new software allows us to establish new connectivity information and maintain it long term. It will dramatically impact the way that we’ve been operating in years past.”

Brant and his entire University Advancement team have just recently unveiled the new software online at the alumni section of the SNU website. (community.snu.edu/alumni) Alumni will now have the opportunity to go online to update or change their personal contact information, decide whether or not data is shared, register for upcoming events with an online shopping cart style format, make donations or elect to receive Direction magazine, SNU’s quarterly alumni publication.





Colleen Brown, the SNU Web Administrator, added, “Although it took many hours of coordination to engage the NetCommunity software with SNU’s primary database, Raiser’s Edge, it will now offer enormous alumni benefits in the areas fundraising, establishing of reoccurring donor gifts, and the processing of all credit cards. With the growth of the SNU campus and added emphasis on marketing to our alumni nationwide, the addition of this software couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Since its beginning in 1899, SNU has always maintained a strong and long-lasting relationship with its alumni, numbering at nearly 30,000, trying to maintain as much current information about them as possible. Up until now, this process has certainly been difficult, however, with NetCommunity in place, SNU will provide alumni a quick and easy method to maintain their information.

To register for 2016 SNU Homecoming on November 11-12, to make a donation to SNU or just to find out if your contact information is correct in the SNU database, go to https://community.snu.edu. Any questions? Call Amy Shirola at 405-491-6312.