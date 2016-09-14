SNU Honors Constitution Day

Bethany, OK - Constitution Day commemorates a day in 1787 when, at the end of a long hot summer of discussion, debate, and deliberation, the delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed America’s most important document.

George Washington, on behalf of the Convention, transmitted the proposed Constitution to the Congress assembled under the Articles of Confederation. Eleven days later the Congress by unanimous resolution, passed the proposal on to conventions of delegates to be chosen in each state.

It was in these state conventions that the Constitution was thoroughly discussed, debated and eventually ratified.

The United States Constitution is the oldest written national constitution still in operation, and many of the nations that have established themselves in the decades since, have turned to this document as a model for their constitutions. The U.S. Constitution established America’s national government and fundamental law, and guaranteed certain basic rights for its citizens. It was signed on September 17, 1787, by delegates to the Confederation. The Bill of Rights consists of ten amendments guaranteeing basic individual protections such as freedom of speech and religion – became part of the Constitution in 1791. To-date, there has been a total of 27 constitutional amendments.

As a document which defines these unique structures of our federal government and delineates the rights of the states within the union, and individual citizens within the newly formed nation, the Constitution has become a symbol to Americans and to the world of our political principles and the democratic way of life which flows from them."

In recognition and celebration of Constitution Day on September 17th, Southern Nazarene University is passing out a copy of this historic document at various places around the campus.



God bless the United States of America.